الأيزيدية ناديا مراد وطبيب كونغولي يفوزان بنوبل للسلام

الأيزيدية ناديا مراد والطبيب الكونغولي دينيس موكويغي

فازت الناشطة العراقية الأيزيدية ناديا مراد والطبيب الكونغولي دينيس مكويغي بجائزة نوبل للسلام للعام 2018 لجهودهما في وضع حد لاستخدام العنف الجنسي كسلاح حرب.

وأعلنت لجنة الجائزة أن الفائزين "يجسدان قضية عالمية تتخطى إطار النزاعات، وهو ما تشهد عليه حركة مي تو" التي أحدثت ثورة في العالم منذ سنة.

وناديا مراد كانت من سبايا تنظيم داعش الذي مارس العنف الجنسي والاغتصاب بحق النساء في العراق وخاصة الفتيات من الأقلية الأيزيدية في العراق.​

أما طبيب النساء الكونغولي دينيس مكويغي فقد كان يعالج النساء ضحايا الاغتصاب في جمهورية الكونغو الديموقراطية.

شاهد لحظة الإعلان عن الفائزين بجائزة نوبل للسلام:

