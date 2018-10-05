الأيزيدية ناديا مراد وطبيب كونغولي يفوزان بنوبل للسلام

فازت الناشطة العراقية الأيزيدية ناديا مراد والطبيب الكونغولي دينيس مكويغي بجائزة نوبل للسلام للعام 2018 لجهودهما في وضع حد لاستخدام العنف الجنسي كسلاح حرب.
وأعلنت لجنة الجائزة أن الفائزين "يجسدان قضية عالمية تتخطى إطار النزاعات، وهو ما تشهد عليه حركة مي تو" التي أحدثت ثورة في العالم منذ سنة.
2018 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Denis Mukwege is the helper who has devoted his life to defending victims of war-time sexual violence. Fellow laureate Nadia Murad is the witness who tells of the abuses perpetrated against herself and others. #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/MY6IdYWN1e— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2018
وناديا مراد كانت من سبايا تنظيم داعش الذي مارس العنف الجنسي والاغتصاب بحق النساء في العراق وخاصة الفتيات من الأقلية الأيزيدية في العراق.
Nadia Murad, awarded the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize, is the witness who tells of the abuses perpetrated against herself and others. She has shown uncommon courage in recounting her own sufferings and speaking up on behalf of other victims.#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/NeF70ig09J— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2018
أما طبيب النساء الكونغولي دينيس مكويغي فقد كان يعالج النساء ضحايا الاغتصاب في جمهورية الكونغو الديموقراطية.
شاهد لحظة الإعلان عن الفائزين بجائزة نوبل للسلام: