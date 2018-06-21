Accessibility links

عاجل
الولايات المتحدة

ترامب ينتقد قوانين الهجرة ويستبعد إصلاحها قريبا

الرئيس دونالد ترامب

استبعد الرئيس دونالد ترامب أن ينجح الكونغرس في تمرير مشروع قرار لإصلاح قوانين الهجرة من المقرر أن يصوت عليه مجلس النواب في وقت لاحق من الخميس.

وقال ترامب في سلسلة تغريدات إن أي عمل جيد في مجلس النواب سيلقى معارضة في مجلس الشيوخ بسبب عدم وجود أصوات كافية للجمهوريين تسمح بإقرار قوانين:

وحث ترامب الديموقراطيين والجمهوريين على العمل معا من أجل إصلاح ما وصفه بـ "قوانين الهجرة السخيفة":

وقد جاءت تغريدات ترامب غداة توقيعه أمرا تنفيذيا ينهي سياسة فصل أطفال طالبي اللجوء عن ذويهم عند احتجازهم على الحدود بين الولايات المتحدة والمكسيك.

