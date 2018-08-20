Accessibility links

قتيل في تحطم طائرة بأريزونا

بقايا الطائرة في موقع تحطمها

لقي شخص مصرعه وأصيب آخر في تحطم طائرة صغيرة في مفترق طرق الاثنين في مدينة فينكس بولاية أريزونا، حسب ما ذكرت السلطات.

ووقع الحادث في الساعة السابعة صباحا بالتوقيت المحلي على مسافة غير بعيدة من مطار المدينة دير فالي.

وأكدت المتحدثة باسم جهاز الطيران في فينكس هيذر ليسنر حصيلة الضحايا، لكن المعلومات الأولية لم تكشف عما إذا كان القتيل والمصاب على متن الطائرة أم في الطريق.

وأظهرت صور من المكان حطام الطائرة الصغيرة وسط الطريق الذي انتشرت فيه عناصر من أجهزة المطافئ والطوارئ.

وأوضحت ليسنر أن الحادث لم يؤثر على حركة الملاحة في مطار دير فالي.

