السعودية لجين الهذلول 'قد تسجن 20 عاما'

Ahead of lifting of driving ban on women, 7 female activists have been arrested, inc #OYW Ambassador @LoujainHathloul (👇 w/ @fbhutto, Mary Robinson & @KensingtonRoyal's Meghan Markle) .



🗣 We call for her immediate release. RT #FreeLoujain @amnesty 👉https://t.co/QGBG9DgBUb pic.twitter.com/pUEDxK3arP