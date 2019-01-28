سعت لتغيير الصورة النمطية لباكستان، وأن تكون قدوة للباكستانيات، وحلمت بمشاريع في عالم الطهي، لكن الموت أبى أن تكمل المشوار.
بعمر 29 عاما فقط، خطف الموت في الجمعة فاطيما علي في منزلها بسان فرانسيسكو "وسط أحبائها" بعد رحلة مع نوع نادر من مرض السرطان.
عبر منشور حزين على حسابها في إنستغرام، دعت عائلتها الأصدقاء إلى الاقتداء بحياتها كما عاشتها: "عش حياتك لآخرها، واتبع شغفك وانشر الحب والمرح، وكن طيبا ومتسامحا".
Fatima was at home with us, surrounded by her loved ones and beloved cat Mr. Meow, when she left us in the early hours of the morning. When someone as bright and young and vivacious as our Fati passes, the only metaphor that seems to fit is that of a star—a beacon in the darkness, a light that guides us, on which to make wishes, from which to weave dreams. For all the comfort and beauty they offer us, stars, too, are impermanent. This morning a great one was snuffed out. Though she’s no longer here with us, her spirit will continue to steer us. We hope that you, too, will listen to her lessons: Live your life as she did—to the fullest. Pursue your passion; spread love and joy; be kind and forgiving; be generous; enjoy every morsel—from humble street food to decadent fine dining; cook for the people you love. Travel the world and seek out adventure. Help others and don’t be afraid to take the road less taken. Fatima will always be a part of us, and in fact if you look deep enough, you may find your own inner Fati. If you’re lucky enough to find her there, trust her, listen to her, because she will change your life for the better. We’ve learned a great deal over the course of her illness, not only pragmatic lessons we wish we hadn’t needed to learn about her disease and our health system, but about the immense love of which people are capable; about the power of being true to yourself; about how we can be better if we model ourselves after someone like her. We want to thank everyone from the bottom of our now broken hearts. We’re eternally grateful for the unending support, love, and generosity shown by people along the way—from random strangers we passed on the street who would tell her how much they admire and respect her; to all her doctors and nurses who did their best; the chefs and hospitality friends who are now part of our extended family; and the big wigs that reached out to see how they can make her dreams a reality. This has been a truly humbling experience for us all and even in her last chapter as she began to leave us, Fatima showed us how we should live.
فاطيما علي المولودة في لاهور بباكستان عام 1989 تعتبر أول امرأة باكستانية تفوز في برنامج مسابقات الطهي "Chopped". وحظيت بشعبية كبيرة من خلال مشاركتها في الموسم الـ15 من برنامج مسابقات الطهي "Top Chef".
كانت علي قد انتقلت إلى الولايات المتحدة في سن 18 عاما، لتبدأ رحلتها مع عالم الطهي. درست في معهد الطهي في نيويورك عام 2011. وبعد التخرج، رفضت العودة إلى باكتسان، رغم إلحاح عائلتها.
نجحت في إقناعهم بالبقاء لكنهم طلبوا منها أن تكون الأفضل في عالم الطبخ. وبالفعل دخلت عالم المطاعم بقوة. أصبحت مساعدة تنفيذية لكبير الطهاة في مطعم Stella 34 Trattoria في نيويورك لتكون أصغر من يتقلد هذا المنصب في تاريخه.
بعد النجاحات تلو الأخرى، وظهورها في البرامج المختلفة، فكرت في فتح مطعم خاص بها. وكانت تسعى لتأسيس مطبخ باكستاني يمزج بين الأصالة والمعاصرة.
شبكة "برافو" التي تذيع برنامج "Top Chef"، قالت إنها أرادت أن تكون قدوة لفتيات باكستان، وكانت تأمل أن يكون تصميمها ونجاحها دليلا على أن "أي هدف يمكن تحقيقه، طالما أنك تندفع بقوة تجاه ما تؤمن به وتتذكر دائما من تكون".
رغبة علي الحقيقية في الظهور التلفزيوني لم تكن الشهرة. يقول شقيقها محمد لصحيفة نيويورك تايمز إنها أرادت تغيير صورة باكستان في وسائل الإعلام: صورة "الإرهاب أو العنف أو الاضطرابات". أرادت فاطيما "من الناس العاديين ربط باكستان بأشياء أخرى وتغيير الرواية".
في عام 2017، أعلنت فاطيما إصابتها بـ"ساركومة إيوينغ"، وهو ورم خبيث نادر يصيب العظام والأنسجة، ثم بدأت توثيق رحلتها مع المرض عبر إنستغرام.
كأي مريض بالورم الخبيث، تبدأ الرحلة بالصدمة، ثم العلاج الكيماوي، ثم الأمل في الشفاء.
أزالت ورما من كتفها، وأخبرها الأطباء أنها شفيت من السرطان، لكنه عاد مرة أخرى "أسوأ من قبل"، حسب آخر مقال كتبته قبل وفاتها. أخبرها الأطباء أنها ستعيش عاما واحدا فقط.
في العاشر من كانون الثاني/يناير الماضي، وبعد غياب طويل عن أصدقائها، طلت فاطيما مجددا على إنستغرام لتخبرهم أن حالتها تزداد سوءا:
I know it’s been ages since I posted and most may have figured out why. I’m sick and unfortunately I’m getting sicker. Right now all I need are prayers; prayers that are simple. I hope, because a wish is putting on too much responsibility on the other, that you will somehow find forgiveness in your big heart for whenever I must have hurt you. I thank you a million times over for when you have given me joy. I’ll try to keep everyone updated the best that I possibly can.
ولم تمض أيام حتى رحلت عن عالمنا تاركة وراءها ذكرى ورحلة كفاح وتصميم.
أصدقاؤها نشروا بعضا مما قالته قبل وفاتها: "أحلم بأن أكون أفضل. أحلم بأن أكون نفسي مرة أخرى ، لكنني أعرف أنني لن أكون مطلقا أبدا":