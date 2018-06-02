Accessibility links

مقتل فلسطيني حاول دهس جنود إسرائيليين

جنود إسرائيليون في الضفة الغربية، أرشيف

قتل فلسطيني حاول دهس جنود إسرائيليين في الخليل جنوب الضفة الغربية السبت، بحسب ما أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي.

وأوضح الجيش في بيان أن الجنود أطلقوا النار على المهاجم الذي حاول دهسهم بسيارته أثناء تمركزهم في أحد المواقع بالمدينة.

ولم يصب أي من الجنود بأذى، حسب البيان.​

