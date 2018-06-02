مقتل فلسطيني حاول دهس جنود إسرائيليين

قتل فلسطيني حاول دهس جنود إسرائيليين في الخليل جنوب الضفة الغربية السبت، بحسب ما أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي.
وأوضح الجيش في بيان أن الجنود أطلقوا النار على المهاجم الذي حاول دهسهم بسيارته أثناء تمركزهم في أحد المواقع بالمدينة.
ولم يصب أي من الجنود بأذى، حسب البيان.
Moments ago, an attempted car ramming attack was thwarted in Hebron. A terrorist attempted to run over IDF troops located at the site with his vehicle. In response, the troops fired towards the terrorist, killing him. No IDF injuries reported— IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) June 2, 2018