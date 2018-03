الحرب السورية.. ربع السكان هنا

7 birthdays.

7 years at war.



UNHCR met Mohamad, 7 yrs old, a returnee to Aleppo.



Today, Mohamad takes English classes at UNHCR's support Community Centre in #Eastern_Aleppo #Syria



His dream to grow up and become an English teacher. This young boy's aspirations inspire us. pic.twitter.com/vdZaEcUV8G