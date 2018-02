تقرير إيراني حول نسبة رافضي الحجاب.. ناشطة: مناورة من النظام

Judiciary Spokesman Mohsen Ejei says: the #GirlsOfRevolutionSt , who unveiled themselves had been on drugs. Really? This sounds like the charges the clerics often level against people who protest IRI. #FreeHijapProtesters

اژه اي؛ برخي از #دختران_خیابان_اتقلاب مواد زده بودند pic.twitter.com/3SEqEZsIm7