بانا العابد.. من جحيم حلب إلى حفل الأوسكار

Thanks to all the heroes who joined us on stage at the #Oscars. Much love to Alice Brown Otter, Bana Alabed, Bryan Stevenson, Cecile Richards, Dolores Huerta, Janet Mock, José Andrés, Nicole Hockley, Patrisse Cullors + Tarana Burke. https://t.co/h0ijS58KcO pic.twitter.com/q8LaDX2usf